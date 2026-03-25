Andhra Pradesh Police Crack Down on Suspected Terror Network

The Andhra Pradesh police have successfully apprehended 12 individuals suspected of having terror connections in a concerted, nationwide operation. Special units were mobilized across multiple states, including Bihar, Delhi, and West Bengal, resulting in the coordinated arrest of these suspects, all integral to extremist networks.

Among the arrested are three individuals from Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh: Mohammad Rahmatullah Shareef, Mirza Sohail Beg, and Mohammad Danish. These men are purportedly involved in spreading extremist ideologies and facilitating activities for banned terrorist factions. They were in contact with international handlers linked to notorious groups such as Al-Qaeda and ISIS, aiming to undermine national security.

As investigations progress, it has been revealed that these individuals, through the group 'Al Malik Islamic Youth', were plotting to indoctrinate young people and widen their terror network across India. Their social media activities, aligned with extremist propaganda, have been closely monitored. Authorities continue to explore additional connections in an effort to curtail the expansion of this dangerous network.

(With inputs from agencies.)