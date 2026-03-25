Bolsonaro's Health Woes: Hospital Discharge and Potential Surgery

Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who has been hospitalized since March 13 for acute pneumonia, is expected to be discharged from the hospital on Friday, according to his lead doctor, Brasil Caiado.

Caiado mentioned that Bolsonaro, 71, is undergoing tests for shoulder pain, which may necessitate future surgery due to an aggravated injury possibly sustained from a fall in January.

Amid these health challenges, Bolsonaro, serving a prison sentence for plotting a coup, was granted permission by Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes to serve his sentence under house arrest for 90 days due to health concerns.