Bolsonaro's Health Woes: Hospital Discharge and Potential Surgery
Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is set to be discharged from hospital, though he might need shoulder surgery. Hospitalized for acute pneumonia, Bolsonaro, 71, faces health challenges possibly worsened by an earlier fall. Meanwhile, a recent court ruling has allowed him to serve part of his prison sentence under house arrest due to health concerns.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-03-2026 20:17 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 20:17 IST
Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who has been hospitalized since March 13 for acute pneumonia, is expected to be discharged from the hospital on Friday, according to his lead doctor, Brasil Caiado.
Caiado mentioned that Bolsonaro, 71, is undergoing tests for shoulder pain, which may necessitate future surgery due to an aggravated injury possibly sustained from a fall in January.
Amid these health challenges, Bolsonaro, serving a prison sentence for plotting a coup, was granted permission by Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes to serve his sentence under house arrest for 90 days due to health concerns.