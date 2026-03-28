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Secret Service Agent's Unintentional Discharge at Philadelphia Airport

A Secret Service agent accidentally shot himself in the leg near Philadelphia International Airport. The agent, not accompanying the protectee, incurred a non-life-threatening injury and was hospitalized in stable condition. The incident is under review by the Secret Service's Office of Professional Responsibility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-03-2026 04:30 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 04:30 IST
Secret Service Agent's Unintentional Discharge at Philadelphia Airport

A Secret Service agent on duty for former First Lady Jill Biden accidentally discharged his firearm, injuring himself near Philadelphia International Airport.

The incident, which took place shortly after 8:30 a.m. EST, left the agent with a non-life-threatening leg injury. He was hospitalized in stable condition, according to authorities.

The agent was traveling in an unmarked SUV. An investigation led by the Secret Service's Office of Professional Responsibility is underway to examine the incident's specifics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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