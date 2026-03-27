Secret Service Mishap at Philadelphia Airport: An Accidental Discharge

A Secret Service agent involved in protecting former First Lady Jill Biden suffered an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound at Philadelphia International Airport on Friday. The incident, which took place during what officials described as a 'negligent discharge' of the agent's firearm, did not disrupt airport operations.

The agent, whose identity has not been disclosed, was traveling in an unmarked vehicle when the firearm discharged around 9 a.m., according to Philadelphia Police Officer Tanya Little. Thankfully, Ms. Biden was not present at the scene when the mishap occurred.

Other law enforcement officers quickly rushed to provide assistance, and the injured agent was transported to a nearby hospital. He is currently receiving medical treatment and is reported to be in stable condition, said Secret Service spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi. Airport operations continued smoothly, as confirmed by Heather Redfern, the city's Department of Aviation's public affairs manager.

(With inputs from agencies.)