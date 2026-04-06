Unveiling the Dark Underbelly: International Kidney Transplant Racket

Kanpur Police have intensified their crackdown on a major kidney transplant racket, detaining another suspect with potential international ties. The operation, sprawling across several Indian states, involves unqualified medical practitioners.

The criminal network is suspected of conducting illegal transplants with possible involvement of foreign nationals. Eight people, including operation theatre technicians, have been apprehended thus far.

The scale of the racket, with links to various cities, highlights a growing concern over medical malpractice and exploitation of vulnerable individuals for organ trade.

(With inputs from agencies.)