Unveiling the Dark Underbelly: International Kidney Transplant Racket
Uttar Pradesh Police have detained an additional suspect in a vast international kidney transplant racket. Involving unqualified practitioners across multiple states and possibly foreign nationals, the operation has led to numerous arrests. Authorities are increasing efforts to clamp down on this alarming illegal trade.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kanpur | Updated: 06-04-2026 14:11 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 14:11 IST
- Country:
- India
Kanpur Police have intensified their crackdown on a major kidney transplant racket, detaining another suspect with potential international ties. The operation, sprawling across several Indian states, involves unqualified medical practitioners.
The criminal network is suspected of conducting illegal transplants with possible involvement of foreign nationals. Eight people, including operation theatre technicians, have been apprehended thus far.
The scale of the racket, with links to various cities, highlights a growing concern over medical malpractice and exploitation of vulnerable individuals for organ trade.
(With inputs from agencies.)