Impasse Over AI-Generated Music and UK's Strategic Moves

Negotiations between top record labels, including Universal Music and Sony, and start-up Suno concerning AI-generated music licensing have stalled. The dispute arises from the music giants' hesitation to endorse Suno's distribution model.

In architecture news, JPMorgan Chase has received a green light to erect Europe's tallest office tower at 265 meters in Canary Wharf, following approval from City airport authorities.

The UK government is reportedly deliberating over conducting standardized testing for AI models employed by banks. This moves come in response to concerns raised by the Bank of England regarding evaluation practices. Additionally, the UK is set to lead military discussions aimed at securing safe transit through the Strait of Hormuz once current hostilities in the Middle East subside.

(With inputs from agencies.)