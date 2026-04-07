Global Health Commitment: Modi's Call to Action

On World Health Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his wishes for the health and well-being of his fellow citizens, urging them to prioritize their own health.

Modi expressed gratitude towards individuals working tirelessly in healthcare, emphasizing their crucial role in making the planet healthier.

The Prime Minister's remarks reaffirmed his government's commitment to robust healthcare systems and individual welfare. World Health Day, observed annually on April 7, celebrates the founding of the World Health Organization in 1948, spotlighting pressing global health concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)