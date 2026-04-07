Global Coalition of Cities Launched in Lyon to Drive ‘One Health’ Action at Local Level

In a landmark step toward integrating human, animal, and environmental health in urban governance, mayors and senior local leaders from around the world convened in Lyon to launch a new international coalition of cities committed to implementing the One Health approach at the local level.

The announcement came during the One Health Summit, hosted by France under its G7 Presidency, marking the first global gathering of its kind to unite heads of state, scientists, civil society, private sector leaders, and local authorities around a shared health agenda.

Cities at the Frontline of Global Health Challenges

The International Forum of Local Leaders on One Health, co-convened by the World Health Organization (WHO), brought together around 50 mayors and senior officials from cities across five continents, underscoring the growing recognition that cities are at the frontline of interconnected health challenges.

Urban centers—home to more than half of the global population—are increasingly grappling with overlapping crises, including:

Climate change and extreme weather events

Air pollution and declining environmental quality

Zoonotic disease risks

Food system vulnerabilities

Biodiversity loss

The One Health approach—linking human, animal, and ecosystem health—is now being positioned as a critical governance framework for cities navigating these complex challenges.

From Policy to Practice: Cities Showcase Real-World Solutions

The forum highlighted a wide range of city-led innovations and policy experiments, demonstrating how local governments are translating One Health principles into actionable strategies.

Key examples included:

Lyon and Port Moresby: Urban governance models addressing climate transition and resilience

Casablanca: Advanced air quality monitoring and pollution control strategies

Curridabat (Costa Rica): Biodiversity-centered governance integrating ecosystems into urban planning

Montpellier: Integrated approaches linking public health with sustainable food systems

Additional perspectives from cities such as Paris, Singapore, Marseille, Izmir, Liège, Bouaké, Lahti, Akonolinga, and Apartadó reinforced the global diversity of urban health challenges and solutions.

A New Global Coalition: Structure and Vision

The flagship outcome of the forum is the creation of an international coalition of cities, initially comprising around 15 cities over a three-year pilot phase.

The coalition aims to function as a collaborative platform for innovation and knowledge exchange, with key objectives including:

Facilitating peer-to-peer learning and policy exchange among cities

Supporting pilot projects to test scalable One Health interventions

Developing operational indicators and data frameworks for urban health integration

Producing open-access tools, research, and implementation guides

This initiative reflects a shift toward network-based governance, where cities collaborate directly to accelerate solutions outside traditional national frameworks.

Launch of ‘One Health for Cities’ Guide

A major highlight of the forum was the release of the “One Health for Cities” methodological guide, a practical toolkit designed to support local and regional authorities in:

Designing cross-sectoral health strategies

Establishing integrated governance systems

Embedding equity and inclusion into policy frameworks

Measuring and monitoring One Health outcomes

The guide is expected to serve as a blueprint for cities worldwide, particularly in low- and middle-income regions where institutional capacity gaps remain a challenge.

WHO Academy Driving Capacity Building

The forum forms part of the WHO Academy’s Healthy Cities flagship initiative, which focuses on strengthening local capacities to address complex health challenges.

By bringing together policymakers, technical experts, and city leaders, the WHO Academy is working to bridge the gap between global health commitments and local implementation.

Key outcomes from the forum will directly inform the development of a dedicated learning and capacity-building programme for cities, incorporating:

Training modules on One Health governance

Digital learning platforms for municipal leaders

Case studies and best practices from participating cities

Strengthening Multilevel Collaboration

The event concluded with an official reception hosted by the Mayor of Lyon, providing a platform for dialogue between local leaders and international partners, reinforcing the importance of multilevel governance in tackling global health risks.

The broader One Health Summit itself represents a historic convergence of stakeholders, signaling a growing consensus that health challenges can no longer be addressed in silos.

A Turning Point for Urban Health Governance

The launch of this coalition marks a turning point in how cities engage with global health frameworks. Rather than being passive implementers of national policies, cities are emerging as active leaders in shaping health resilience strategies.

With rapid urbanization and escalating climate risks, the success of the One Health approach will depend heavily on local action, innovation, and collaboration.

As this coalition begins its work, it could set a precedent for city-led global governance models, redefining how the world responds to the interconnected health challenges of the 21st century.