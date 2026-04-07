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BJP Demands Action Against Kharge Over 'Provocative' Speech

The BJP has called for the arrest of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge over allegedly provocative remarks made during a rally in Assam. BJP claims that Kharge's statement, comparing BJP and RSS to a 'poisonous snake,' incites violence. They urged the Karnataka police to ensure protection for BJP workers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 07-04-2026 20:26 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 20:26 IST
BJP Demands Action Against Kharge Over 'Provocative' Speech
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The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday called for the arrest of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge over a controversial statement made during an election rally in Assam.

According to a complaint submitted to Karnataka's Director General of Police, M A Saleem, BJP leaders alleged that Kharge advocated violence by comparing RSS/BJP to a 'poisonous snake' in his remarks.

The BJP has condemned Kharge's statements as irresponsible, with the potential to incite violence nationwide, and demanded increased security for BJP and RSS members as a precautionary measure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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