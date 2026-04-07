BJP Demands Action Against Kharge Over 'Provocative' Speech

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday called for the arrest of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge over a controversial statement made during an election rally in Assam.

According to a complaint submitted to Karnataka's Director General of Police, M A Saleem, BJP leaders alleged that Kharge advocated violence by comparing RSS/BJP to a 'poisonous snake' in his remarks.

The BJP has condemned Kharge's statements as irresponsible, with the potential to incite violence nationwide, and demanded increased security for BJP and RSS members as a precautionary measure.

(With inputs from agencies.)