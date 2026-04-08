World Leaders Launch 'One Health' Agenda at France Summit to Prevent Future Pandemics

In a landmark moment for global health cooperation, world leaders, scientists, and policymakers convened in France on World Health Day for a high-level One Health Summit, unveiling a sweeping set of actions aimed at preventing future pandemics and strengthening resilience against interconnected health threats.

Hosted by France in partnership with the World Health Organization (WHO) and key international agencies, the Summit marks a decisive shift from theory to implementation of the One Health approach—a model that recognizes the deep interdependence between human health, animal health, and environmental systems.

Framed under this year’s World Health Day theme, “Together for health. Stand with science,” the gathering delivered a clear message: global health security can no longer be addressed in silos.

A World at Risk: Data Underscores Urgency

The urgency driving the Summit is rooted in stark global realities. Scientific evidence shows that:

60% of known human infectious diseases originate in animals

75% of emerging infectious diseases are zoonotic

The COVID-19 pandemic alone caused an estimated 15 million deaths and trillions in economic losses

Beyond pandemics, interconnected risks such as climate change, biodiversity loss, food insecurity, and water contamination are intensifying, creating a “perfect storm” of global health vulnerabilities.

WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus emphasized the systemic nature of the challenge: “The health of people, animals and the environment we share are inextricably interwoven, and we cannot protect one without protecting all three.”

From Vision to Action: Four Major Global Initiatives

At the core of the Summit were four major initiatives designed to operationalize the One Health framework and deliver measurable impact worldwide:

1. Global Network of One Health InstitutionsWHO and its Quadripartite partners—including FAO, UNEP, and WOAH—announced plans to establish a new global network aimed at translating policy into practice. The network will strengthen country-level implementation through training, peer learning, and coordinated expertise.

2. Expanded Scientific Leadership Through OHHLEPThe One Health High-Level Expert Panel (OHHLEP), the world’s leading scientific advisory body on the issue, will see its mandate extended through 2027, with further expansion planned. Its role will focus on shaping research priorities, guiding policy, and strengthening evidence-based advocacy.

3. Renewed Global Drive to Eliminate Rabies by 2030A major public health push aims to eradicate dog-mediated human rabies deaths—a disease that still claims nearly 60,000 lives annually, many of them children. The initiative will enhance surveillance, political commitment, and community-level interventions.

4. Unified Strategy Against Avian InfluenzaA new international framework will improve coordination on surveillance, preparedness, and response to avian influenza, addressing not just human health risks but also impacts on food systems, livelihoods, and biodiversity.

France Positions Itself as a Global Health Leader

French President Emmanuel Macron used the platform to reaffirm France’s commitment to advancing global health cooperation and science-led policymaking.

“One Health is not just about protecting health—it is about recognizing that we live as one system,” Macron said, calling for stronger international partnerships to prevent future crises before they emerge.

France’s leadership in hosting the Summit signals a broader European push to elevate global health security as a geopolitical priority.

WHO Takes the Helm of Global Coordination

In a significant governance shift, WHO will assume the Chairmanship of the Quadripartite collaboration, enhancing its role in coordinating international efforts across health, agriculture, and environmental sectors.

This move is expected to:

Streamline global governance structures

Align funding and policy priorities

Accelerate delivery of measurable outcomes at the country level

Global Forum Signals Next Phase of Scientific Collaboration

Alongside the Summit, WHO launched its first-ever Global Forum of Collaborating Centres, bringing together over 800 institutions from more than 80 countries to advance research, data sharing, and capacity building.

The forum represents a critical step toward strengthening global scientific infrastructure—an area widely seen as essential for early detection and rapid response to emerging threats.

A Turning Point for Global Health Governance

The outcomes of the One Health Summit are expected to shape major international policy discussions, including those at the G7 and other multilateral platforms. Experts view the initiative as a turning point in how the world approaches health security—shifting from reactive crisis management to proactive, system-wide prevention.

The message from France was unequivocal: addressing today’s complex health challenges requires deeper cooperation, sustained investment in science, and integrated global action.

As global risks continue to converge, the success of the One Health agenda may well determine the world’s ability to prevent the next pandemic—before it begins.