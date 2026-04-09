Estrogen Patch Demand Surge Sparks Nationwide Shortages
Demand for estrogen patches to ease menopause symptoms has skyrocketed, causing shortages in the U.S. The FDA's change in stance on hormone replacement therapy has contributed to this surge. Despite increased demand, manufacturers are struggling to keep up, leading to supply challenges for many women.
The demand for estrogen patches to alleviate menopause symptoms has soared, leading to a nationwide shortage in the United States. Following the FDA's revised stance on hormone replacement therapy (HRT) as a 'lifesaving' option, the usage of these patches surged by 26% through February, according to Truveta data.
Major manufacturers like Sandoz have ramped up supply efforts, but challenges persist due to low profit margins and lengthy production ramp-ups. Women are actively seeking these patches amid the shortage, shifting doses and brands as necessary, which poses additional health risks.
Current studies have reassessed the risks of HRT, once linked to increased risks of cancer and cardiovascular issues. The Truveta database shows a notable rise in HRT prescriptions, underscoring a shift in medical and consumer perspectives. FDA officials continue to explore measures to mitigate the shortages affecting countless women nationwide.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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