Karnataka Quells Auto Gas Shortage Rumors

On Wednesday, the Karnataka government called on auto drivers, owners, and the public to dismiss rumors of an auto gas shortage. The state confirmed that certain private suppliers are indeed facing supply challenges but assured that state-owned enterprises are stepping up to meet demand.

The Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Disputes Department highlighted misinformation circulating in the media, implying long lines at auto gas stations based on unverified claims. The state stressed that public sector companies are compensating for the shortfall by significantly increasing supply volumes.

Karnataka's Minister for Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs, K H Muniyappa, announced a meeting scheduled for April 10 to address the situation and ensure adequate LPG supply across the state.