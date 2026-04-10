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Genetic Variants Influence Efficacy of GLP-1 Obesity Drugs

A study by 23AndMe reveals genetic variants are linked to responses and side effects of GLP-1 obesity drugs. A mutation in GLP1R affects weight loss, while GIPR impacts side effects. Findings suggest precision medicine approaches could optimize treatments for obesity and cardiovascular benefits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2026 16:30 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 16:30 IST
Genetic Variants Influence Efficacy of GLP-1 Obesity Drugs
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A recent study conducted by 23AndMe has unveiled a link between genetic variants and the effectiveness of GLP-1 obesity drugs. Published in Nature, the study analyzed nearly 28,000 users of these medications and identified a mutation in the GLP1R gene associated with increased weight loss efficacy.

The research also indicated that another gene, GIPR, is connected to side effects such as nausea and vomiting, particularly with Eli Lilly's tirzepatide drug. These discoveries underscore the need for precision medicine approaches to tailor obesity treatments more effectively.

Additionally, separate research suggests that the cardiovascular benefits of GLP-1 drugs may be dosage-dependent, separate from weight loss effects. These findings pave the way for optimizing treatments to enhance heart health alongside weight management and diabetes control.

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