Genetic Variants Influence Efficacy of GLP-1 Obesity Drugs

A recent study conducted by 23AndMe has unveiled a link between genetic variants and the effectiveness of GLP-1 obesity drugs. Published in Nature, the study analyzed nearly 28,000 users of these medications and identified a mutation in the GLP1R gene associated with increased weight loss efficacy.

The research also indicated that another gene, GIPR, is connected to side effects such as nausea and vomiting, particularly with Eli Lilly's tirzepatide drug. These discoveries underscore the need for precision medicine approaches to tailor obesity treatments more effectively.

Additionally, separate research suggests that the cardiovascular benefits of GLP-1 drugs may be dosage-dependent, separate from weight loss effects. These findings pave the way for optimizing treatments to enhance heart health alongside weight management and diabetes control.