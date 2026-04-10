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Stalin's Rallying Cry: Defying Criticism and Championing DMK's Vision

M K Stalin, Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister, rebutted AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami's personal criticisms, asserting his enduring legacy through welfare initiatives. He affirmed his dedication to Tamil Nadu's development, criticized Palaniswami's support of controversial farm laws, and expressed confidence in DMK's electoral success for continued governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thanjavur(Tn) | Updated: 10-04-2026 21:56 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 21:56 IST
Stalin's Rallying Cry: Defying Criticism and Championing DMK's Vision
M K Stalin
  • Country:
  • India

In a passionate response to the AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami's personal attacks, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin emphasized his legacy through significant welfare programs, asserting these achievements would outlast his time.

Addressing an election rally, Stalin condemned Palaniswami's criticism, stating it would backfire with the public favoring the Dravidian model 2.0. Moreover, highlighting an important electoral date, Stalin expressed confidence that April 23 would mark the end of AIADMK's influence.

The DMK president criticized Palaniswami's support for controversial farm laws and condemned the BJP for electoral manipulation by transferring the Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary. Stalin underscored the potential for Tamil Nadu's growth under continuous DMK rule and pledged to establish the contested Kalaignar University once back in power.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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