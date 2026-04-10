Stalin's Rallying Cry: Defying Criticism and Championing DMK's Vision

In a passionate response to the AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami's personal attacks, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin emphasized his legacy through significant welfare programs, asserting these achievements would outlast his time.

Addressing an election rally, Stalin condemned Palaniswami's criticism, stating it would backfire with the public favoring the Dravidian model 2.0. Moreover, highlighting an important electoral date, Stalin expressed confidence that April 23 would mark the end of AIADMK's influence.

The DMK president criticized Palaniswami's support for controversial farm laws and condemned the BJP for electoral manipulation by transferring the Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary. Stalin underscored the potential for Tamil Nadu's growth under continuous DMK rule and pledged to establish the contested Kalaignar University once back in power.

(With inputs from agencies.)