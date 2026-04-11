Women's Reservation Act: A Step Towards Empowerment, Debate Intensifies
Social worker Phoolbasan Bai Yadav praises the Centre's approval of draft amendments to the Women's Reservation Act, marking progress in women's empowerment. Meanwhile, Congress raises concerns over the amendments' electoral implications. Parliament's special session focuses on the Act and related delimitation, aiming for a transformed Lok Sabha with more seats reserved for women.
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Social worker and Padma Shri recipient Phoolbasan Bai Yadav has hailed the approval of draft amendment bills operationalizing the Women's Reservation Act as a transformative moment for women's empowerment. Praising the Prime Minister and his administration, Yadav emphasized the legislation's potential to amplify women's voices in national decision-making platforms.
"I extend gratitude to the PM on behalf of women across Chhattisgarh for this significant stride towards female empowerment," Yadav said, noting the newfound opportunities it provides for women to participate in politics on a national level. Her statement comes amid political debates surrounding the proposed amendments to the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, ahead of Parliament's special session on April 16.
During the Congress Working Committee meeting, senior leaders like Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi expressed skepticism about the government's intentions and the potential electoral impact of the delimitation-related changes. The government's plan to proceed using 2011 census data for seat redistribution could increase Lok Sabha seats from 543 to 816, enhancing women's representation by reserving around a third of the seats for them.
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