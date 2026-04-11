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Credibility Crisis in Indian Politics: BJP’s Trivedi vs. Congress on Women's Reservation Bill

BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi accused the Congress of creating a 'trust deficit' in politics while defending Prime Minister Modi's track record on promises. The comments were made amid Congress critique of the Women's Reservation Bill, alleging BJP aims to exploit it for electoral gain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-04-2026 09:09 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 09:09 IST
Credibility Crisis in Indian Politics: BJP’s Trivedi vs. Congress on Women's Reservation Bill
BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi launched a scathing critique of the Congress party, claiming that Indian politics faces a 'crisis of credibility' because of Opposition leaders. He argued that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has restored public trust through consistent delivery on promises, despite Congress' criticism on various fronts.

Trivedi accused the Congress of fostering a 'trust deficit' in the political landscape and praised Modi's action-oriented governance as a remedy to the alleged crisis. He claimed that unlike Congress, Modi's administration 'walks the talk,' delivering on manifesto commitments, even as Congress criticizes its governance style.

The BJP-Congress confrontation has intensified with the upcoming special Parliamentary session discussing the Women's Reservation Bill. Congress, led by Mallikarjun Kharge, plans its strategy amid claims that the BJP seeks to gain electoral benefit by pushing constitutional changes without formal proposals received by Congress about the bill.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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