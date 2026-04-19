Tragedy Strikes: Suspected Snakebite Claims Young Life
An eight-year-old boy, Aljo, died from a suspected snakebite at his home near Kodaly. His elder brother is in critical condition. Initially thought to be food poisoning, suspicions were raised when a snake was discovered in their home. Police have registered a case of unnatural death.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Thrissur | Updated: 19-04-2026 18:32 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 18:32 IST
- Country:
- India
An eight-year-old boy tragically lost his life in Kodaly due to a suspected snakebite, police confirmed on Sunday.
The deceased, identified as Aljo, and his elder brother, Anosh, were found unconscious after feeling unwell overnight. While Aljo was pronounced dead at the hospital, Anosh remains in critical condition.
Initial suspicions of food poisoning were quashed when a venomous snake was found in their home. Authorities have registered a case of unnatural death under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) as investigations continue.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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