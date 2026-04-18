Former PM Oli Discharged After Hospitalization Amid Homicide Arrest

Former Nepali Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has been released from hospital care after being admitted shortly after his arrest on charges related to homicide. Oli, who is the chairman of the CPN-UML party, underwent surgery earlier this week for a gallbladder stone and was discharged on Saturday evening, according to his private secretariat.

Oli was taken into medical care within hours of his arrest on March 28, following health complications. Doctors have confirmed that Oli had a 22 mm gallbladder stone removed last week. The hospital deemed him fit for release on Saturday after tracking his gradual recovery and improvement in health condition.

Reports from hospital sources indicate that Oli's recuperation has been favorable post-surgery. Initially admitted for health concerns, his brief detention was linked to an ongoing investigation. Having been held for inquiry into September 2025 casualties, Oli was eventually discharged as his medical and investigative requirements were addressed.

Nepalese authorities have stated that Oli remained under medical supervision until he stabilized sufficiently to be released. During his detention, Oli also provided a statement through an online conference regarding the Gen-Z Movement incidents on September 8 and 9, 2025, which resulted in multiple casualties.

The investigation into the Gen-Z movement's violence is spearheaded by a commission led by former judge Gauri Bahadur Karki. In accordance with their recommendations, both Oli and other leaders were apprehended. The police arrested former PM Oli following the commission's inquiry into the tragic events earlier linked to the protests.

The government has proceeded with homicide charges concerning protest-related deaths on September 8-9, 2025. This has resulted in the detention of Oli and others as part of an ongoing investigation into these allegations. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)