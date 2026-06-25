Sanjay Raut Accuses Rebel MP of Issuing Death Threats Over Political Defection

In a dramatic turn of events, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut has leveled serious accusations against rebel MP Sanjay Dina Patil, alleging that Patil threatened to resort to violence, including bomb threats, against demonstrators protesting his shift to the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena. These grave allegations were brought to light in a letter addressed to Mumbai Police Commissioner Deven Bharti by Raut, who emphasized the urgent need for a comprehensive probe into Patil's actions and remarks.

Raut further alleged that Patil had confessed to past violent acts, including the murder of five individuals. The letter vividly describes mounting public anger in Maharashtra over this political defection, with citizens exercising their constitutional right to protest. However, Raut claims that Patil's incendiary statements, threatening protesters with death, have exacerbated tensions, warranting immediate legal intervention to prevent further escalation.

In response to these explosive claims, Raut has called on authorities to take decisive action, suggesting that investigations could reveal ties to broader terrorist activities should they uncover Patil's bomb-making capabilities or connections with terrorist groups. As the controversy deepens, the political landscape remains fraught with tension, prompting calls from other UBT Sena leaders for constitutional safeguards amidst ongoing defections.