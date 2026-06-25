Forging New Frontiers: India-South Korea Partnership in a Fragmented World

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar emphasized enhanced India-South Korea cooperation across various sectors to address global challenges. Addressing the Jeju Forum, he called for reinvented collaboration in a fragmented world, highlighting the mutual benefits and stressing the need for diversified supply chains, strategic partnerships, and empowered multilateral cooperation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-06-2026 11:16 IST | Created: 25-06-2026 11:16 IST
Forging New Frontiers: India-South Korea Partnership in a Fragmented World
External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar at Jeju Forum for Peace and Prosperity 2026 (Photo/X/@DrSJaishankar). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Korea

In an effort to bolster the India-South Korea relationship amid global fragmentation, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar urged deeper cooperation between the two nations, citing potential synergies from 'ships to chips' that can fortify a resilient global framework.

During his keynote speech at the Jeju Forum for Peace and Prosperity 2026, Jaishankar underscored an era defined by economic integration despite geopolitical tensions, advocating for innovative collaborative strategies to address enduring global challenges such as pandemics and climate crises.

Jaishankar emphasized India's commitment to redefining multilateralism and empowering the Global South, arguing against restrictive practices impeding developing nations and promoting a diversified, cooperative global economy with a particular focus on India-South Korea ties as a blueprint for larger geopolitical collaboration.

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