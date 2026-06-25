Reflections on Emergency: A Crucial Test of India's Democratic Resilience

On the 51st anniversary of the 1975 Emergency, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar highlighted the challenging test this period posed to India's democratic framework. In a message shared on social media, Jaishankar commended individuals who valiantly defended constitutional rights during this trying chapter in the nation's history.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also addressed the occasion, characterizing the Emergency as a "direct assault" on India's Constitution. He paid homage to the defenders of democratic values during these critical times. The Emergency saw a suspension of civil liberties, media censorship, and the arrest of political leaders under the Maintenance of Internal Security Act.

Both leaders reiterated the essential duty to safeguard democratic principles. Modi emphasized the extraordinary courage of citizens who risked their freedom for the ideals enshrined in the Constitution. He affirmed a renewed commitment to justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity for India's 140 crore citizens.