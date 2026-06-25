Shakti Pumps Unveils Futuristic Innovations at Guwahati Meet

Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd organized its Product Launching Meet 2026 in Guwahati, showcasing advanced energy-efficient pumping technologies. The event aimed to expand the company's market in Northeast India, emphasizing sustainable water and energy solutions. Key dignitaries highlighted the region's potential for growth and innovation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati (Assam) | Updated: 25-06-2026 11:17 IST | Created: 25-06-2026 11:17 IST
Shakti Pumps Unveils Futuristic Innovations at Guwahati Meet
Managing Director Mr. Ramesh Patidar with ASIDC Chairman Mr. Kishore Upadhyay, Govt of Assam, and dignitaries at lamp lighting ceremony at the Product Meet launch in Guwahati.. Image Credit: ANI

Guwahati, India - Shakti Pumps (India) Limited, a leader in energy-efficient water solutions, held its Product Launching Meet 2026 at Vivanta, Guwahati. In collaboration with Tirupati Pump House, the event showcased the company's innovative pumping solutions aimed at bolstering agricultural productivity and sustainable growth in Northeast India.

The gathering saw prominent figures including Mr. Kishore Upadhyay, Chairman of Assam Small Industries Development Corporation, emphasize the importance of technology-driven solutions. Distinguished attendees from various governmental and industry sectors reinforced Shakti Pumps' mission to invest in the region's economic development through cutting-edge technology and partnerships.

Keynote speakers, including Shakti Pumps' Managing Director, Mr. Ramesh Patidar, highlighted the company's commitment to advancing energy-efficient solutions. With over 2.5 lakh solar installations across India, Shakti Pumps aims to support sustainable practices and enhance its market presence, aligning with India's vision for a self-reliant future.

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