Shakti Pumps Unveils Futuristic Innovations at Guwahati Meet

Guwahati, India - Shakti Pumps (India) Limited, a leader in energy-efficient water solutions, held its Product Launching Meet 2026 at Vivanta, Guwahati. In collaboration with Tirupati Pump House, the event showcased the company's innovative pumping solutions aimed at bolstering agricultural productivity and sustainable growth in Northeast India.

The gathering saw prominent figures including Mr. Kishore Upadhyay, Chairman of Assam Small Industries Development Corporation, emphasize the importance of technology-driven solutions. Distinguished attendees from various governmental and industry sectors reinforced Shakti Pumps' mission to invest in the region's economic development through cutting-edge technology and partnerships.

Keynote speakers, including Shakti Pumps' Managing Director, Mr. Ramesh Patidar, highlighted the company's commitment to advancing energy-efficient solutions. With over 2.5 lakh solar installations across India, Shakti Pumps aims to support sustainable practices and enhance its market presence, aligning with India's vision for a self-reliant future.