Breakthroughs in Transplant Medication and Virus Defense

Eledon Pharmaceuticals' experimental drug tegoprubart shows promise as a superior immunosuppressant for kidney transplant patients, offering improved function and fewer side effects over tacrolimus. Researchers also identified antibodies for potential West Nile virus defense and discovered subtypes of severe pneumonia, opening avenues for tailored treatments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | We Also Report On Potentially Important Discoveries That Could Lead To The First Treatment For West Nile Virus | Updated: 24-06-2026 16:30 IST | Created: 24-06-2026 16:30 IST
Breakthroughs in Transplant Medication and Virus Defense

Eledon Pharmaceuticals has unveiled promising results from a trial of their new immunosuppressant drug, tegoprubart, for kidney transplant patients. Compared to the current standard, tacrolimus, tegoprubart offers improved kidney function and fewer side effects, presenting a major potential advancement in long-term transplant care.

Simultaneously, groundbreaking research on West Nile virus may pave the way for new vaccines or treatments. Scientists identified antibodies from survivors that can neutralize the virus, suggesting a critical step toward addressing this global health concern.

In another study, the discovery of three distinct subtypes of severe pneumonia could revolutionize how treatments are administered, allowing for more personalized and effective approaches in managing this life-threatening condition.

TRENDING

1
Faster Mental Health Support Reaches More New Zealanders

Faster Mental Health Support Reaches More New Zealanders

New Zealand
2
INS Tarkash Concludes Mauritius Visit, Sails for Further Deployment

INS Tarkash Concludes Mauritius Visit, Sails for Further Deployment

India
3
Panchayat Service Delivery Takes Centre Stage in Srinagar

Panchayat Service Delivery Takes Centre Stage in Srinagar

India
4
Young SAPS Officer Inspires Through Service and Growth

Young SAPS Officer Inspires Through Service and Growth

South Africa

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Climate Shock, Empty Credit, No Land: Africa’s Women Farmers Face Triple Threat

Why Measles Campaigns in Africa Need Better Data, Targeting and Follow-Up

Electric Vehicles in South Africa: Promise, Power Gaps and the Road to Grid Readiness

Why the Next Global Food Crisis Could Begin With a Geopolitical Threat

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026