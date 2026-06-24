SAPS Ready for June 30 Demonstrations, Says Dimpane

Acting National Police Commissioner Puleng Dimpane has assured South Africans that law enforcement agencies are fully prepared for the planned nationwide demonstrations scheduled for 30 June. Speaking to the media following a meeting with the Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority (PSIRA) and representatives from the private security sector, Dimpane said extensive planning has taken place at national, provincial and local levels to ensure public safety.

She emphasised that the South African Police Service (SAPS) is working closely with metro police departments, private security companies and other law enforcement partners to maintain stability and protect communities during the demonstrations. According to Dimpane, cooperation between these organisations has been strengthened through ongoing coordination and information-sharing efforts aimed at ensuring a swift and effective response to any incidents that may arise.

Private security sector seen as key crime-fighting partner

Dimpane described the private security industry as an important partner in crime prevention and public safety. With hundreds of thousands of security officers deployed across the country, as well as access to advanced technology and operational resources, private security companies play a significant role in supporting law enforcement efforts. She noted that security officers are often among the first responders to incidents in communities, business districts, shopping centres, industrial areas and residential neighbourhoods.

Through initiatives such as the Eyes and Ears programme and partnerships with Business Against Crime South Africa, private security companies continue to assist with crime prevention, intelligence gathering and situational awareness.

Dimpane welcomed the commitment shown by industry leaders and security firms, saying the partnership demonstrates a shared determination to protect communities and maintain public order. She added that communication channels between SAPS, PSIRA, private security companies and other stakeholders have been strengthened ahead of the planned demonstrations.

Authorities warn against violence and criminal activity

While reaffirming the constitutional right to peaceful protest, Dimpane stressed that authorities will act decisively against any criminal behaviour linked to the demonstrations. She warned that road blockades, intimidation, property damage, attacks on businesses, looting and acts of violence would not be tolerated.

According to the Acting National Commissioner, law enforcement agencies are committed to protecting lawful demonstrations while ensuring that public safety and the rule of law are upheld. Dimpane also issued a warning to individuals who may seek to use the protests as an opportunity to commit criminal acts, saying police are fully prepared to respond within the framework of the law. She thanked PSIRA and the private security industry for their support and said all partners remain focused on ensuring that 30 June passes peacefully.

The preparations come as civic movement March and March and other groups continue to mobilise support for demonstrations linked to calls for undocumented foreign nationals to leave South Africa. Earlier this week, Acting Police Minister Firoz Cachalia announced that R600 million had been redirected within SAPS to strengthen operational readiness ahead of the planned protests. Dimpane said authorities are determined to prevent a repeat of the widespread destruction, violence and economic disruption experienced during the July 2021 unrest.