Telehealth Giants Thrive as Employers Cut Weight-Loss Drug Coverage

Telehealth Provider Hims And Hers Health May Get A Boost Next Year From Employers Dropping Coverage Of Weightloss Drugs Like Novo Nordisks Wegovy And Eli Lillys Zepbound And Foundayo To Rein In Costs

Telehealth provider Hims and Hers Health is poised for significant expansion as employers plan to reduce weight-loss drug coverage costs by 2027. Key medications like Novo Nordisk's Wegovy and Eli Lilly's Zepbound have driven costs up for employers, prompting a shift towards direct-to-consumer healthcare solutions.

With rising employer healthcare costs, some companies are deferring weight-loss medications expenses to employees, who are expected to use telehealth subscriptions, including those from Hims. Analysts predict an increase in Hims' revenue, estimated to reach $3.45 billion by 2027, fueled by these changing insurance dynamics.

As corporate coverage declines, the telehealth sector sees growing demand, with Hims maintaining a strong market presence alongside competitors such as Noom and Ro. The shift towards direct consumer payment models opens opportunities for drugmakers to partner with telehealth platforms, capturing a broader customer base.