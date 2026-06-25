Telehealth Giants Thrive as Employers Cut Weight-Loss Drug Coverage

Hims and Hers Health, a major telehealth provider, anticipates a boost in business as employers plan to cease coverage for popular weight-loss drugs by 2027. Analysts estimate rising revenues due to this shift, with workplace insurance covering a significant segment of the U.S. population leaning towards direct telehealth subscriptions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Telehealth Provider Hims And Hers Health May Get A Boost Next Year From Employers Dropping Coverage Of Weightloss Drugs Like Novo Nordisks Wegovy And Eli Lillys Zepbound And Foundayo To Rein In Costs | Updated: 25-06-2026 15:30 IST | Created: 25-06-2026 15:30 IST
Telehealth Giants Thrive as Employers Cut Weight-Loss Drug Coverage

Telehealth provider Hims and Hers Health is poised for significant expansion as employers plan to reduce weight-loss drug coverage costs by 2027. Key medications like Novo Nordisk's Wegovy and Eli Lilly's Zepbound have driven costs up for employers, prompting a shift towards direct-to-consumer healthcare solutions.

With rising employer healthcare costs, some companies are deferring weight-loss medications expenses to employees, who are expected to use telehealth subscriptions, including those from Hims. Analysts predict an increase in Hims' revenue, estimated to reach $3.45 billion by 2027, fueled by these changing insurance dynamics.

As corporate coverage declines, the telehealth sector sees growing demand, with Hims maintaining a strong market presence alongside competitors such as Noom and Ro. The shift towards direct consumer payment models opens opportunities for drugmakers to partner with telehealth platforms, capturing a broader customer base.

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