Highs and Lows: U.S. Drug Prices in 2025

Launch Prices For Prescription Medicines Approved By Us Regulators In Fell From The Previous Year

Launch prices for prescription medicines approved by U.S. regulators in 2025 saw a decrease from previous years, though they remained steep at a median of $216,000, primarily due to expensive drugs for rare diseases, according to a new analysis.

Dr. Benjamin Rome from Harvard Medical School highlighted the political and regulatory challenges faced by the FDA in 2025, including reorganization efforts under the Trump administration, contributing to the volatile nature of drug approvals and pricing.

Despite varying efforts and agreements to curb drug costs, experts like Geoffrey Joyce from USC assert much of the activity is 'performative,' with significant legislation required to enact lasting change in drug pricing policies.