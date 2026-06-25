Inauguration of Sterile Fly Plant Marks New Chapter in Parasite Control
Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum announced that U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins will attend the inauguration of a new sterile fly plant in Chiapas, Mexico. The plant, a collaborative effort between the U.S. and Mexico, aims to combat the destructive flesh-eating screwworm parasite.
President Claudia Sheinbaum of Mexico revealed that U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins will be present for the opening of a sterile fly plant in Chiapas.
This new facility, set to be inaugurated on Saturday, represents a partnership between the U.S. and Mexico, aiming to address the threat of the flesh-eating screwworm parasite.
By introducing this plant, both countries hope to fortify their efforts in controlling this agricultural menace, crucial for economic stability.