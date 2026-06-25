Inauguration of Sterile Fly Plant Marks New Chapter in Parasite Control

Mexicos President Claudia Sheinbaum Said On Thursday That Us Secretary Of Agriculture Brooke Rollins Will Be Present At The Inauguration Of A Sterile Fly Plant In Mexico

President Claudia Sheinbaum of Mexico revealed that U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins will be present for the opening of a sterile fly plant in Chiapas.

This new facility, set to be inaugurated on Saturday, represents a partnership between the U.S. and Mexico, aiming to address the threat of the flesh-eating screwworm parasite.

By introducing this plant, both countries hope to fortify their efforts in controlling this agricultural menace, crucial for economic stability.