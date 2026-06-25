Inauguration of Sterile Fly Plant Marks New Chapter in Parasite Control

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum announced that U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins will attend the inauguration of a new sterile fly plant in Chiapas, Mexico. The plant, a collaborative effort between the U.S. and Mexico, aims to combat the destructive flesh-eating screwworm parasite.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mexicos President Claudia Sheinbaum Said On Thursday That Us Secretary Of Agriculture Brooke Rollins Will Be Present At The Inauguration Of A Sterile Fly Plant In Mexico | Updated: 25-06-2026 20:43 IST | Created: 25-06-2026 20:43 IST
Inauguration of Sterile Fly Plant Marks New Chapter in Parasite Control
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President Claudia Sheinbaum of Mexico revealed that U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins will be present for the opening of a sterile fly plant in Chiapas.

This new facility, set to be inaugurated on Saturday, represents a partnership between the U.S. and Mexico, aiming to address the threat of the flesh-eating screwworm parasite.

By introducing this plant, both countries hope to fortify their efforts in controlling this agricultural menace, crucial for economic stability.

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