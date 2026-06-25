IMF Warns of Economic Contraction Amidst Lebanon's Crisis

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has projected a contraction of Lebanon's gross domestic product by 2026, attributing this outcome to the country's complex economic, social, and humanitarian dilemmas arising from renewed conflict.

During a routine briefing on Thursday, IMF spokeswoman Julie Kozack emphasized the global lender's commitment to collaborating with Lebanon's authorities to devise strategies for managing the economic crisis. However, she refrained from providing specific insights into these measures.

Beyond crisis management, the IMF is working alongside Lebanese authorities to formulate more thorough reform plans, which could eventually be sustained by an IMF program, according to Kozack.