Wouter Vrancken Takes Helm at Heart of Midlothian

Heart of Midlothian has appointed Wouter Vrancken as the new head coach on a two-year contract. Vrancken succeeds Derek McInnes, who departed earlier to join Rangers. The announcement was made by the Scottish Premiership club, signaling a new chapter for the team.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Heart Of Midlothian Have Appointed Wouter Vrancken As New Head Coach On A Twoyear Deal | Updated: 25-06-2026 20:40 IST | Created: 25-06-2026 20:40 IST
Wouter Vrancken Takes Helm at Heart of Midlothian

Heart of Midlothian announced the appointment of Wouter Vrancken as their new head coach on a two-year deal. The decision comes after the departure of Derek McInnes, who left to join Rangers earlier this month.

Vrancken, known for his strategic acumen, will now lead the Scottish Premiership club into a new era. The club expressed confidence in Vrancken's ability to drive success on the field.

As Vrancken takes the reins, fans and players alike are eager to see the fresh strategies and energy he will bring to the team.

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