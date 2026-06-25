Wouter Vrancken Takes Helm at Heart of Midlothian

Heart Of Midlothian Have Appointed Wouter Vrancken As New Head Coach On A Twoyear Deal

Heart of Midlothian announced the appointment of Wouter Vrancken as their new head coach on a two-year deal. The decision comes after the departure of Derek McInnes, who left to join Rangers earlier this month.

Vrancken, known for his strategic acumen, will now lead the Scottish Premiership club into a new era. The club expressed confidence in Vrancken's ability to drive success on the field.

As Vrancken takes the reins, fans and players alike are eager to see the fresh strategies and energy he will bring to the team.