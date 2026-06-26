GLP-1 Drugs Linked to Smell and Taste Changes: What Patients Need to Know

A recent study found an association between long-term use of GLP-1 drugs for diabetes and increased risk of smell and taste disturbances. The study involved nearly 900,000 patients, highlighting the need for increased monitoring and awareness. Meanwhile, dexamethasone could ease nausea for cancer patients on morphine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | We Also Report On A Potentially Simple Solution To Nausea Experienced By Cancer Patients Receiving Morphine For Pain Glp Drugs May Affect Smell And Taste Longterm Use Of Glp Drugs For Diabetes Was Associated With An Increased Risk Of Disturbances In Smell And Taste | Updated: 26-06-2026 16:30 IST | Created: 26-06-2026 16:30 IST
GLP-1 Drugs Linked to Smell and Taste Changes: What Patients Need to Know
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Recent research has suggested a potential link between long-term use of GLP-1 drugs for diabetes management and increased risks of smell and taste disturbances. According to an analysis published in JAMA–Otolaryngology Head and Neck Surgery, the study reviewed health records from nearly 900,000 patients with type 2 diabetes, half of whom utilized GLP-1 medications. The findings showed an 81% higher risk of smell disturbances and a 52% higher risk of taste disturbances in GLP-1 drug users compared to those on other diabetes medications.

The study's authors, Jonathan Zontag and Nir Zontag from Hebrew University in Jerusalem, emphasized the importance of continued research to understand these effects better. Despite the overall low rates of disturbances, the need for public health awareness was noted, given the implications smell dysfunction has as a potential indicator of neurodegenerative diseases.

Separately, another study suggested that dexamethasone, a common steroid, could alleviate nausea and vomiting caused by initial morphine treatment in cancer patients. Dr. Suhana Sulfiker of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences reported significant symptom reduction in patients who received dexamethasone compared to those receiving standard care. These findings were presented at the ASCO Breakthrough Meeting in Singapore, highlighting the steroid's potential benefit and practicality in cancer treatment.

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