Global Health Headlines: Ebola, Pharmaceuticals, and Drug Regulations

Biogen, a major player in the pharmaceutical industry, has announced significant pullbacks in Apellis Pharmaceuticals' research funding following its $5.6 billion acquisition of the rare-disease drug firm earlier this year. This strategic move includes pausing or discontinuing funding for most Apellis projects.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is actively pursuing a vaccine for the Bundibugyo strain of Ebola amid a spreading outbreak in Africa, particularly in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda. Initiatives include experimental treatments and diagnostic test preparations.

In tobacco-related news, the FDA has proposed new regulations targeting foreign tobacco manufacturers, requiring them to register and list their products to curb illegal imports, including popular e-cigarettes among youth.