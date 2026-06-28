Global Health Headlines: Ebola, Pharmaceuticals, and Drug Regulations
The latest health news includes Biogen's cutback of Apellis programs after a $5.6 billion buyout, the U.S.'s Ebola Bundibugyo vaccine efforts, the FDA's proposed rule on foreign tobacco makers, and Congo's rising Ebola cases. Also covered are trade investigations, sterile fly plant inaugurations, and new pharmaceutical developments.
Biogen, a major player in the pharmaceutical industry, has announced significant pullbacks in Apellis Pharmaceuticals' research funding following its $5.6 billion acquisition of the rare-disease drug firm earlier this year. This strategic move includes pausing or discontinuing funding for most Apellis projects.
Meanwhile, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is actively pursuing a vaccine for the Bundibugyo strain of Ebola amid a spreading outbreak in Africa, particularly in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda. Initiatives include experimental treatments and diagnostic test preparations.
In tobacco-related news, the FDA has proposed new regulations targeting foreign tobacco manufacturers, requiring them to register and list their products to curb illegal imports, including popular e-cigarettes among youth.
ALSO READ
-
Ebola Crisis Deepens: Africa's Escalating Fight Against the Outbreak
-
Ebola Crisis Escalates in Africa: Urgent Funding and US Intervention
-
Unprecedented Ebola Funding Needs Highlighted as Africa Battles Outbreak
-
Ebola Outbreak Escalates in the Democratic Republic of Congo
-
Ebola Crisis in Congo: Funding, Cases, and Challenges Impacting Global Health Efforts