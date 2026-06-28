Europe Scorched by Record-Breaking Heatwave

Europe is experiencing a severe heatwave, with temperatures soaring above 40 degrees Celsius in several regions, shattering previous records. Countries like Germany, Denmark, and the Czech Republic set new all-time highs, while Switzerland recorded its hottest June day. The heat, exacerbated by climate change, has led to over a dozen deaths.

The intense heatwave has prompted authorities across Europe to issue public health warnings and urge water conservation. In Germany, temperatures reached an unprecedented 41.5 degrees Celsius in Moeckern-Drewitz, while Denmark recorded its highest temperature since 1874. Several nations, including Poland, France, and Italy, have been severely affected, with temperatures disrupting daily life and infrastructure.

Authorities have had to implement emergency measures such as extending summer sales in France, issuing red alerts in Italian cities, and reducing power output in Hungary due to heated rivers. Rail services have been disrupted, with free cancellations offered to reduce travel as roads and tracks have buckled under the heat. Despite the forecasted thunderstorms, the heatwave's impact continues to ripple across Europe, highlighting the urgent need for climate action.