Ebola Outbreak Escalates in Congo

The Number Of Confirmed Ebola Cases In The Democratic Republic Of Congo Has Increased To

The Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo continues to worsen, with confirmed cases rising to 1,460, including 447 deaths, as per recent government data. The alarming statistics highlight the rapid spread of the virus.

The Communications Ministry of Congo revealed that 54 new Ebola cases were identified in the eastern regions of Ituri and North Kivu on Wednesday.

This uptick in cases underscores the challenges faced by health officials in controlling the outbreak in these affected areas, prompting a call for increased international support and intervention.