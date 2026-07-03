Luc de Fougerolles: Rising Star in Canada's World Cup Journey

Luc de Fougerolles has emerged as one of Canada's standout performers at the World Cup so far. Adopting a learning mindset, he views each match as a chance to grow, as he readies himself for a crucial round-of-16 showdown against Morocco in Houston.

The talented 20-year-old centre back showcased his skills by starting all three group games and appearing as a substitute in the round of 32 triumph against South Africa. Born in London to a Canadian father and an Iranian-born English mother, de Fougerolles navigated the development pathways at Fulham before going on loan to Belgian side Dender for the 2025/26 season. This experience marked his first regular exposure to senior club football.

Reflecting on his World Cup journey, de Fougerolles expressed his love for high-stakes games and the rapid learning curve the tournament demands. "I've learned some good lessons in the group stage and the last knockout game," he shared. His sense of priority extends to recovery strategies, vital in maintaining peak condition in Houston's intense heat, gleaning insights from veteran teammates. As the World Cup captivates his attention, he remains focused on the present competition, with club football decisions left for later.