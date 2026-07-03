American Surge at Wimbledon: Anisimova and Fritz Shine

Amanda Anisimova Survived An Almighty Scare Against Compatriot Sofia Kenin On Thursday To Join A Wave Of American Women Surging Into The Third Round Of Wimbledon

Amanda Anisimova withstood a major scare against Sofia Kenin on Thursday, joining a group of American women advancing to the third round of Wimbledon. Taylor Fritz and Frances Tiafoe also kept up the American flag's presence in the men's draw.

Despite facing potentially crushing defeat, Anisimova, seeded sixth, battled Kenin to a 6-2 4-6 7-6(10-3) finish, appreciating her serve for its pivotal role in her victory. She now faces a high-stakes match against Madison Keys, aptly timed with the 250th anniversary celebration of American independence.

In the men’s singles, Fritz emerged as a serious contender, securing his place with a 6-2 6-2 7-5 win over Patrick Kypson. Overall, 15 Americans have reached the third round, highlighting a significant presence and marking a return to prominence for U.S. players since 1995.