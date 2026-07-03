Ebola Outbreak Claims Hundreds in Congo

The Ebola virus outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo has resulted in the deaths of at least 452 individuals as of July, according to the World Health Organization. The total number of cases reported has reached 1,460, consistent with figures from the Congolese government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | At Least People Have Died Due To The Ebola Virus In The Democratic Republic Of Congo As Of July | Updated: 03-07-2026 22:25 IST | Created: 03-07-2026 22:25 IST
Ebola Outbreak Claims Hundreds in Congo
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The Ebola virus outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo has led to the deaths of more than 452 people, the World Health Organization said on Friday. This number reflects the severe impact of the virus as reported by health officials.

The World Health Organization stated that the total cases of the deadly virus have climbed to 1,460. This data aligns with the figures released earlier by the Congolese government, highlighting the ongoing struggle against the outbreak.

Global health authorities continue to monitor the spread of the virus closely, aiming to implement measures that could contain it while providing essential support to the affected regions.

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