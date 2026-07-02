Race Against Time: Pioneering Rapid Testing for the Bundibugyo Ebola Virus

The Race To Produce A Rapid Antigen Test To Diagnose The Rare Bundibugyo Ebola Virus Has Closed In On Five Possible Manufacturers That Could Begin Field Trials In Eastern Congo Within Weeks

Global health organizations are in a race against time to produce a rapid antigen test for the Bundibugyo Ebola virus, with the hopes of launching field trials in Eastern Congo soon. This effort, led by an international diagnostics alliance, seeks to address a significant gap in current testing capabilities.

A rapid test on the ground would enable health workers to quickly identify and isolate cases, crucial for containing the outbreak that has claimed more than 400 lives across three Congolese provinces. Currently, health officials must wait days for lab results, which hampers timely action.

Among the five shortlisted manufacturers are companies from West Africa, South Korea, and the U.S. Though hurdles remain regarding regulatory approval, the first tests could be deployed by mid-July, marking a pivotal step in disease management and rapid case identification.