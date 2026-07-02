Milestone in Bundibugyo Ebola Treatment Amidst Congo Crisis

A Treatment Trial For The Bundibugyo Ebola Outbreak In The Democratic Republic Of Congo Enrolled Its First Patient On Thursday

A new treatment trial aimed at combating the Bundibugyo Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo has commenced, with its first patient enrolled, marking a significant advancement in the efforts to curb the epidemic, according to WHO chief Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

The trial faces challenges, notably in Ituri province where an Ebola treatment center was attacked, resulting in two fatalities. The Bundibugyo strain, responsible for over 1,400 cases including 438 deaths, currently has no approved vaccines or treatments.

While the trial evaluates the MBP134 antibody alongside remdesivir as potential treatments, other efforts include expanding laboratory testing and treatment capacities. Concurrently, the WHO announced the resolution of a hantavirus outbreak linked to a cruise ship.