Milestone in Bundibugyo Ebola Treatment Amidst Congo Crisis

The World Health Organization (WHO) initiated the first treatment trial for the Bundibugyo Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The trial faces challenges from ongoing violence. No vaccines exist for this Ebola strain, which has caused 1,400 cases. The WHO also addressed a hantavirus outbreak.

Devdiscourse News Desk | A Treatment Trial For The Bundibugyo Ebola Outbreak In The Democratic Republic Of Congo Enrolled Its First Patient On Thursday | Updated: 02-07-2026 22:50 IST | Created: 02-07-2026 22:50 IST
Milestone in Bundibugyo Ebola Treatment Amidst Congo Crisis
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A new treatment trial aimed at combating the Bundibugyo Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo has commenced, with its first patient enrolled, marking a significant advancement in the efforts to curb the epidemic, according to WHO chief Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

The trial faces challenges, notably in Ituri province where an Ebola treatment center was attacked, resulting in two fatalities. The Bundibugyo strain, responsible for over 1,400 cases including 438 deaths, currently has no approved vaccines or treatments.

While the trial evaluates the MBP134 antibody alongside remdesivir as potential treatments, other efforts include expanding laboratory testing and treatment capacities. Concurrently, the WHO announced the resolution of a hantavirus outbreak linked to a cruise ship.

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