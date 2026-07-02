Milestone in Ebola Treatment Amidst Ongoing Challenges in DRC

A Treatment Trial For The Bundibugyo Ebola Outbreak In The Democratic Republic Of Congo Enrolled Its First Patient On Thursday

A significant advancement has been made in combating the Bundibugyo Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo as the first patient has been enrolled in a treatment trial. WHO chief Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus announced this milestone during a press conference on Thursday.

Despite the progress, Dr. Tedros highlighted ongoing issues hampering efforts to control the epidemic. An attack on an Ebola treatment center in Ituri province resulted in two fatalities, exemplifying the persisting hurdles of mistrust and violence that WHO teams encounter.

With no vaccines or treatments currently approved for this Ebola strain, the trial will assess Mapp Biopharmaceutical's MBP134 antibody and Gilead Sciences' remdesivir. The WHO, coordinating with the U.S. and Gilead, aims to assure post-trial access to the drugs if deemed safe and effective. Concurrently, improvements in response efforts include expanded testing facilities and treatment capacity.