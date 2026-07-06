Global Health Alert: Rising Ebola Cases, Biotechnology Acquisitions, and Avian Flu Concerns

A roundup of significant recent health news includes a rise in Ebola cases in Congo with 1,561 confirmed cases and 506 deaths. Swiss company Novartis plans to acquire UK-based Myricx Bio for up to $1.5 billion. Additionally, H5N1 bird flu has been detected in New South Wales, marking its presence in Australia's third state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Following Is A Summary Of Current Health News Briefs Congo Says Confirmed Ebola Cases Rise To | Updated: 06-07-2026 18:27 IST | Created: 06-07-2026 18:27 IST
Global Health Alert: Rising Ebola Cases, Biotechnology Acquisitions, and Avian Flu Concerns
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Health concerns escalate as the Democratic Republic of Congo reports a surge in Ebola outbreaks, with 1,561 confirmed cases contributing to 506 fatalities.

In business news, pharmaceutical giant Novartis announced an ambitious acquisition of Myricx Bio, aiming to strengthen its cancer treatment repertoire with a deal valued at $1.5 billion.

Meanwhile, Australia faces an avian flu challenge as New South Wales becomes the third state to report H5N1 bird flu, sparking increased surveillance measures. The virus was initially detected on Heard Island in the sub-Antarctic region.

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