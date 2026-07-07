Centre Expands Multi-Ministry Push to Eliminate Tuberculosis

India is stepping up its fight against tuberculosis by bringing together multiple ministries to strengthen the TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan, with a renewed focus on youth participation, workplace screening and community support. Union Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda chaired a high-level inter-ministerial meeting on Tuesday alongside Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth to review progress and chart the next phase of the campaign.

The discussions centred on improving coordination across government departments so that tuberculosis prevention, early detection, treatment and patient support reach more people through existing national networks.

Youth and defence networks to drive awareness

During the meeting, Jagat Prakash Nadda referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent remarks during a PRAGATI review, where he called for greater involvement of India's youth in turning the TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan into a nationwide public movement.

The Health Minister said eliminating tuberculosis requires participation from every section of society, including educational institutions, government departments, workplaces and community organisations. He urged the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports to expand the involvement of MY Bharat volunteers and National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadets through the existing TB Mukt Bharat Toli model.

The proposal includes encouraging volunteers to support screening camps, increasing youth-led awareness programmes in schools and colleges, and strengthening the Experiential Learning Programme that prepares volunteers to become Lead Ni-kshay Mitras. The Ministry of Defence has also been asked to increase the participation of NCC cadets and defence personnel in awareness rallies, nutrition support campaigns, household outreach and TB education during training camps and national events.

Medical students and workplaces to play a larger role

Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya stressed the need for stronger institutional coordination by making better use of India's medical education network. He pointed out that the country has nearly 6 lakh undergraduate medical students and around 2 lakh postgraduate medical students, describing them as a valuable workforce that can support TB awareness, screening and patient care through medical colleges.

He also proposed involving officers from the Pratibha Setu programme in District TB Coordination Committees. Around 600 officers could help improve coordination between the central government, state authorities and medical colleges, making district-level planning and implementation more effective. Mandaviya also recommended bringing the Ministry of Education into the campaign to widen participation across educational institutions.

The meeting also discussed introducing a TB-free workplace framework, especially in high-risk sectors such as mining, construction, textiles, transport and among migrant workers. Plans include integrating TB screening into occupational health programmes while encouraging employers, trade unions, the Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) and the Directorate General Factory Advice Service and Labour Institutes (DGFASLI) to support screening, treatment continuity and worker welfare.

Campaign records major progress across the country

Launched in December 2024, the TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan has significantly expanded India's tuberculosis elimination efforts through active case finding and stronger patient support systems.

Government data presented during the meeting showed that more than 28 crore vulnerable people have been screened across the country, resulting in the notification of over 39 lakh TB patients. Active screening using chest X-rays identified 12.93 lakh asymptomatic patients, allowing treatment to begin before the disease spread further within communities.

Support for patients has also grown considerably. More than 5.7 lakh Ni-kshay Mitras have registered under the programme and distributed 38.9 lakh nutrition baskets to people undergoing treatment. Over 20 lakh patients have received personalised care through the programme's differentiated support model, ensuring treatment plans are tailored to their medical and social needs.

The government believes wider coordination among ministries, educational institutions, youth organisations, workplaces and defence networks will strengthen public participation and accelerate India's progress towards eliminating tuberculosis.