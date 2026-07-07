Ganga-Mahakam Vision: Strengthening Indo-Indonesian Ties for a Prosperous Future
Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled a five-point 'Ganga-Mahakam Vision' to enhance India-Indonesia relations. The initiative focuses on civilizational ties, development, security, maritime prosperity, and global representation, aiming to foster peace, stability, and collaborative growth. Modi urged Indonesia to embrace this vision for mutual progress.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi outlined an ambitious 'Ganga-Mahakam Vision' during his address to the Indonesian Parliament, aimed at strengthening the historical and cultural ties between India and Indonesia. He highlighted the enduring connection between the two nations and presented a five-point plan for enhancing bilateral relations.
The roadmap focuses on civilizational connectivity, shared development, security and strategic trust, maritime prosperity, and representing the Global South on the world stage. Modi emphasized the importance of reviving shared historical connections as a foundation for future cooperation and prosperity.
Stressing defense and security collaboration, Modi noted the need to tackle challenges such as terrorism and cyber threats jointly. He also underscored the potential for maritime collaboration to boost economic resilience and connectivity, urging Indonesia to join in realizing this comprehensive vision for mutual benefit.
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