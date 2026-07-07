Le Pen's Future at Crossroads: Appeal Court Verdict Alters Political Path

A French Appeal Court On Tuesday Upheld Marine Le Pens Conviction For Misusing Eu Funds But Shortened Her Ban On Running For Public Office

A French appeal court maintained Marine Le Pen's conviction for misusing EU funds, while reducing her ban from public office. This adjustment preserves a potential path for the far-right leader to compete in the 2027 presidential election.

Le Pen received a three-year jail sentence—two years suspended and one year with an electronic ankle tag—posing challenges to her political journey. Her party, the National Rally (RN), now faces a pivotal decision on leadership, alongside the party's president, Jordan Bardella.

As discussions intensify over Le Pen's future, the court ruling renews a focus on legal accountability. Le Pen's case highlights ongoing disputes regarding the misuse of European Parliament funds, reigniting debate among her supporters and critics.