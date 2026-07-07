France at Financial Crossroads Amid Dimming Growth Prospects

France Is At Risk Of Missing Its Deficitreduction Target This Year As The Growth Outlook Deteriorates And May Need To Take Additional Savings Measures

France is confronting the possibility of not meeting its deficit-reduction goals this year due to a weakening growth outlook, Finance Minister Roland Lescure disclosed during a mid-year update to lawmakers.

The revised growth forecast, now at 0.7% down from 0.9%, has been impacted by the ongoing Iran conflict and sluggish economic start. This has contributed to reduced tax revenues while the government grapples with providing support to energy-affected sectors.

As a response, Budget Minister David Amiel announced the necessity for an additional €3 billion in spending cuts to counteract unplanned expenditures, building upon previous emergency measures. Concerns loom over France's €3.5 trillion debt ahead of the 2027 budget draft and upcoming presidential election.