Diehl Defence Expands IRIS-T: Boosting Global Military Reach

German Missile Maker Diehl Defence Is Developing A Longerrange Variant Of Its Irist Air Defence System That Could Reduce Reliance On Scarce Patriot Interceptor Missiles

German missile manufacturer Diehl Defence is enhancing its IRIS-T air defense system with a longer-range variant, known as the IRIS-T SLX, intended to diminish reliance on limited Patriot interceptor missiles, announced CEO Helmut Rauch on Tuesday.

During a press conference revealing the Diehl industrial group's 2025 forecast, Rauch highlighted that the IRIS-T SLX will complement the currently deployed IRIS-T SLM system, which has already seen 20 units delivered to Ukraine amid ongoing geopolitical tensions.

Rauch also noted a 28% increase in revenue, due to heightened defense investments following the Russia-Ukraine conflict. The rise in demand is also noted in the Gulf, spurred by regional conflicts, with initial talks already underway with interested nations.