Diehl Defence Expands IRIS-T: Boosting Global Military Reach

Diehl Defence is advancing its IRIS-T air defense system with a long-range variant to lessen the need for Patriot missiles. Amid increased defense spending due to geopolitical tensions, the company reports substantial revenue growth and sees rising demand in Europe and the Gulf states.

Devdiscourse News Desk | German Missile Maker Diehl Defence Is Developing A Longerrange Variant Of Its Irist Air Defence System That Could Reduce Reliance On Scarce Patriot Interceptor Missiles | Updated: 07-07-2026 18:15 IST | Created: 07-07-2026 18:15 IST
Diehl Defence Expands IRIS-T: Boosting Global Military Reach

German missile manufacturer Diehl Defence is enhancing its IRIS-T air defense system with a longer-range variant, known as the IRIS-T SLX, intended to diminish reliance on limited Patriot interceptor missiles, announced CEO Helmut Rauch on Tuesday.

During a press conference revealing the Diehl industrial group's 2025 forecast, Rauch highlighted that the IRIS-T SLX will complement the currently deployed IRIS-T SLM system, which has already seen 20 units delivered to Ukraine amid ongoing geopolitical tensions.

Rauch also noted a 28% increase in revenue, due to heightened defense investments following the Russia-Ukraine conflict. The rise in demand is also noted in the Gulf, spurred by regional conflicts, with initial talks already underway with interested nations.

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