Global Health Spotlight: Ebola, Obesity Trials, and New Acquisitions

Current health news includes: the ongoing Ebola outbreak in Congo with 1,561 cases, Kailera's obesity drug succeeding in China trials, Vertex acquiring Crinetics for rare diseases, $281 million in US grants for mental health, Novartis's acquisition of Myricx Bio, India's transgender care challenges, and nicotine pouch sales controversy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Following Is A Summary Of Current Health News Briefs Ebola Outbreak In Congo Still In Expansion Phase | Updated: 07-07-2026 18:29 IST | Created: 07-07-2026 18:29 IST
Global Health Spotlight: Ebola, Obesity Trials, and New Acquisitions
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The World Health Organization (WHO) reports that the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo remains in its 'expansion phase,' with 1,561 cases confirmed and 506 deaths recorded. The outbreak continues to pose significant challenges due to ongoing population movements fueling its transmission.

In other health news, Kailera Therapeutics announced that its obesity and diabetes drug met the primary objectives of two late-stage trials in China. U.S. pharmaceutical companies are increasingly targeting China's market for cost-effective drug development and crucial early-stage data.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals announced the acquisition of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals for approximately $10 billion, strengthening its portfolio in the rare hormonal disease sector. Meanwhile, Novartis is set to acquire Myricx Bio to bolster its cancer treatment capabilities, indicative of the dynamic shifts and strategic maneuvers in the biotech industry.

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