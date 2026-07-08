Oregon Pushes Pause on Paramount's $110 Billion Warner Bros Deal Over Lobbying Concerns

Oregon's attorney general seeks to pause Paramount's $110 billion acquisition of Warner Bros over lobbying transparency concerns. A court order is requested to delay the merger, which is believed to impact the state's film industry and economy. Paramount insists the transaction is lawful and competitive.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The Oregon Attorney General Will Ask A Court To Pause Paramounts Billion Bid To Acquire Warner Bros For Days | Updated: 08-07-2026 07:12 IST | Created: 08-07-2026 07:12 IST
Oregon Pushes Pause on Paramount's $110 Billion Warner Bros Deal Over Lobbying Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Oregon's attorney general is taking a stand against Paramount's massive $110 billion bid to acquire Warner Bros, citing a lack of transparency in its lobbying efforts. A Multnomah County court has been asked to pause the merger for 60 days to facilitate a review of withheld records.

Paramount maintains that the merger complies with antitrust laws and insists it has furnished necessary documentation. Dubbed 'Project Warrior', Oregon seeks further insight into Paramount's regulatory clearance maneuvers and potential ties with former Trump officials to lobby for the deal.

Despite clearance from the Department of Justice, multiple states, including Oregon, New York, and California, are poised to challenge the merger, concerned about its implications on competition and job security in the media sector.

TRENDING

1
Full Construction Starts on New Pepe Stream Bridge

Full Construction Starts on New Pepe Stream Bridge

New Zealand
2
New Zealand Backs West Coast Critical Minerals Processing

New Zealand Backs West Coast Critical Minerals Processing

New Zealand
3
Bilateral Boost: Modi and Prabowo Forge Stronger Indo-Indonesian Ties

Bilateral Boost: Modi and Prabowo Forge Stronger Indo-Indonesian Ties

Global
4
Devastation in Venezuela: Earthquake's Impact and Response

Devastation in Venezuela: Earthquake's Impact and Response

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Water-Energy Trap: Why Today’s Sustainability Fixes Could Create Tomorrow’s Crisis

The Next Supply Chain Revolution Is Digital, Green and More Regional Than Global

Climate Finance Is Growing, But Is It Growing Fast Enough to Power Emerging Economies?

Can Mobile Money Solve Africa’s Credit Gap Before Exclusion Becomes Harder to Reverse?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026