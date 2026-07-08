Oregon Pushes Pause on Paramount's $110 Billion Warner Bros Deal Over Lobbying Concerns

The Oregon Attorney General Will Ask A Court To Pause Paramounts Billion Bid To Acquire Warner Bros For Days

Oregon's attorney general is taking a stand against Paramount's massive $110 billion bid to acquire Warner Bros, citing a lack of transparency in its lobbying efforts. A Multnomah County court has been asked to pause the merger for 60 days to facilitate a review of withheld records.

Paramount maintains that the merger complies with antitrust laws and insists it has furnished necessary documentation. Dubbed 'Project Warrior', Oregon seeks further insight into Paramount's regulatory clearance maneuvers and potential ties with former Trump officials to lobby for the deal.

Despite clearance from the Department of Justice, multiple states, including Oregon, New York, and California, are poised to challenge the merger, concerned about its implications on competition and job security in the media sector.