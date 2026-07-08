Sanofi's Marketing Under Scrutiny: EU Commission Investigates

The European Commission Said On Wednesday It Would Seek Feedback On Commitments Offered By French Pharmaceutical Company Sanofi To Address Concerns That It May Have Breached Competition Rules In A Flu Vaccine Marketing Campaign The Commission Opened An Investigation Two Weeks Ago Into Whether Sanofi Had Carried Out A Misleading Campaign To Sell Its Efluelda Flu Vaccine While Disparaging A Rival One Called Fluad Made By Csl Seqirus

The European Commission has initiated feedback on commitments made by French pharmaceutical giant Sanofi, following allegations that the company violated competition regulations during a flu vaccine campaign.

The probe, launched two weeks ago, examines whether Sanofi's campaign for its 'Efluelda' flu vaccine included misleading elements intended to undermine CSL Seqirus' 'Fluad' vaccine, largely targeting the French and German markets.

In response to the Commission's inquiry, Sanofi has proposed commitments such as publishing specific statements on its website, which are expected to remain effective until 2030, aiming to mitigate any potential breaches.