Sanofi's Marketing Under Scrutiny: EU Commission Investigates
The European Commission is evaluating commitments from Sanofi amidst concerns over anti-competitive practices in a flu vaccine campaign. The investigation focuses on Sanofi's campaign around 'Efluelda' potentially disparaging CSL Seqirus' 'Fluad' vaccine in France and Germany. Sanofi's commitments aim to address these concerns until 2030.
The European Commission has initiated feedback on commitments made by French pharmaceutical giant Sanofi, following allegations that the company violated competition regulations during a flu vaccine campaign.
The probe, launched two weeks ago, examines whether Sanofi's campaign for its 'Efluelda' flu vaccine included misleading elements intended to undermine CSL Seqirus' 'Fluad' vaccine, largely targeting the French and German markets.
In response to the Commission's inquiry, Sanofi has proposed commitments such as publishing specific statements on its website, which are expected to remain effective until 2030, aiming to mitigate any potential breaches.