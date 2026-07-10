South Africa Opens Doors to Private Vaccine Efforts

South Africas Government Has Agreed To Allow The Private Sector To Import

In a strategic move, South Africa's government has authorized the private sector to import, distribute, and administer vaccines for foot-and-mouth disease.

This decision aligns with the escalating need to address the country's most severe outbreak of the disease in years.

Historically, the government has retained exclusive control over all vaccine imports and livestock inoculation efforts. This shift could potentially streamline processes and accelerate response times.