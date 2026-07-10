Sione Tuipulotu: Facing the World Champions

Scotland captain Sione Tuipulotu is optimistic as he leads his team against world champions South Africa in Pretoria. With a fresh memory of past success at the venue, Tuipulotu believes in his team's maturity and potential for an upset, focusing on silent confidence and self-belief.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Scotland Captain Sione Tuipulotu Is Eager For The Challenge Of Facing World Champions South Africa At Their Pretoria Fortress | Updated: 10-07-2026 21:11 IST | Created: 10-07-2026 21:11 IST
Sione Tuipulotu: Facing the World Champions

Scotland's rugby captain, Sione Tuipulotu, is poised for a formidable test against world champions South Africa in Pretoria, bringing with him a quiet confidence rooted in recent triumphs at the venue.

In 2024, Tuipulotu was instrumental in leading the Glasgow Warriors to a stunning United Rugby Championship victory over South Africa's Bulls at Loftus Versfeld Stadium.

Despite Scotland's seven-test losing streak on South African soil, Tuipulotu's focus is on internal belief and team evolution, buoyed by a recent win in Argentina and a promising Six Nations campaign.

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