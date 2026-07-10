Sione Tuipulotu: Facing the World Champions

Scotland Captain Sione Tuipulotu Is Eager For The Challenge Of Facing World Champions South Africa At Their Pretoria Fortress

Scotland's rugby captain, Sione Tuipulotu, is poised for a formidable test against world champions South Africa in Pretoria, bringing with him a quiet confidence rooted in recent triumphs at the venue.

In 2024, Tuipulotu was instrumental in leading the Glasgow Warriors to a stunning United Rugby Championship victory over South Africa's Bulls at Loftus Versfeld Stadium.

Despite Scotland's seven-test losing streak on South African soil, Tuipulotu's focus is on internal belief and team evolution, buoyed by a recent win in Argentina and a promising Six Nations campaign.